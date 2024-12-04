Post office RD scheme: Earn 2 lakhs by saving Rs 100 everyday

Invest Rs. 100 daily in this Post Office savings scheme and earn lakhs in 5 years. Learn more about this plan.

Post Office RD Scheme

Saving money for the future is a common goal. People are increasingly focused on investing. With various investment options, some prefer safe investments while others opt for riskier ones. The Post Office offers various schemes for those seeking secure investments and high returns with minimal investment. Post Office savings schemes are considered safe due to government backing.

The Post Office RD scheme is an excellent choice. Build a substantial fund in 5 years with minimal investment. Small savings can be very beneficial for the future. How much to invest? Saving Rs. 100 daily and investing in the Post Office RD scheme can yield good returns after 5 years. Investing Rs. 100 daily, or Rs. 3000 monthly, in the RD scheme can accumulate lakhs after 5 years.

The Post Office RD offers a 6.7% interest rate. The minimum investment is Rs. 100, with no upper limit. Investing Rs. 3000 monthly (Rs. 100 daily) accumulates Rs. 180,000 in 5 years. With a 6.7% interest rate, you receive approximately Rs. 2,14,097.

Almost all Post Office schemes are considered safe investments. These government-backed schemes offer high-interest rates and low minimum investment options. The RD scheme also provides loan facilities up to 50% of the deposit. You can extend the investment for another 5 years after maturity.

Opening an RD account at the Post Office is easy. Any Indian citizen can open an account with a minimum monthly deposit of Rs. 100. Joint or single accounts are available. Required documents include an Aadhaar card, photograph, PAN card, and other standard documents. Lakhs of people nationwide benefit from this scheme.

