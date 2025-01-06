Plan your dream vacation with IRCTC's Dubai and Thailand tours

IRCTC has introduced tour packages to Dubai, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Details about the package costs are provided.

IRCTC Tour Packages

IRCTC Tour Packages IRCTC offers budget-friendly domestic and international tour packages. With many Indians benefiting, IRCTC now offers tours to Dubai, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Dubai and Abu Dhabi Package The 'SIZZLING DUBAI' package, in conjunction with Abu Dhabi X Lucknow (NLO26), is a 7-day, 6-night tour. Enjoy Miracle Garden, Marina Cruise, Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, and Belly Dancing. The tour starts from Lucknow.

Dubai Tour Package

Food and Hotel Accommodation The flight departs Lucknow Airport at 9:55 PM on January 17th and arrives at Sharjah Airport at 12:55 AM. All meals are included. Hotel accommodation and a tour guide are provided. Book on the IRCTC website. Cost The package costs ₹107,000 per person. Double sharing is ₹109,500, and single occupancy is ₹129,000. Children (5-11) with a bed: ₹104,500; without a bed: ₹96,000.

Thailand Tour Package

Bangkok-Pattaya Package IRCTC's 'Exotic Thailand Ex Jaipur' package offers budget-friendly travel to Thailand. The flight departs Jaipur International Airport on February 11th at 7:30 PM and arrives in Bangkok at 11:05 AM. Solo travel costs ₹62,845. Double and triple sharing costs ₹54,710 per person. A tour guide, 3-star hotel accommodation, all meals, and travel insurance are included.

Sri Lanka Tour

Sri Lanka Tour Package The 'SRILANKA- THE RAMAYANA TALES' package is a 5-night, 6-day tour. The flight departs from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on January 22nd (Code: EHO042B). The tour concludes in Kolkata on January 27th. Solo travel costs ₹90,160. Double sharing is ₹74,700 per person. Child with bed: ₹57,110; without bed: ₹54,650.

Latest Videos