Pay Credit Card bills using another card: Step-by-step guide

Credit card usage has increased significantly. Once limited to a few, credit cards are now accessible to everyone, including small-scale employees. The number of people using multiple credit cards is also on the rise.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Increased competition among banks and the rise of cashless transactions have led to a surge in credit card usage. Many people use multiple credit cards due to special offers from e-commerce companies.

article_image2

Delaying credit card bill payments can lead to severe penalties, including high interest rates and a negative impact on credit scores. Timely payments are crucial.

article_image3

Digital Wallets: Some digital wallets allow loading money using a credit card for a fee. You can add money to the wallet and then pay your credit card bill.

article_image4

Balance Transfer: You can transfer the bill amount from one credit card to another, although this usually involves a fee depending on the bank.

article_image5

ATM Withdrawal: You can withdraw cash from your credit card limit at an ATM and use it to pay your bill, but withdrawal charges apply.

