Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NPS Pension planning: How to secure retirement with Rs 50,000 pension monthly?

    If you are looking for a good pension after your retirement, the National Pension Scheme can be a good option. Let's see how to invest in this scheme, which will pave the way for a pension of Rs 50,000 every month after retirement.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Senior citizens pension

    Everyone expects to get regular income even after retirement. For this, they invest in different schemes. If you want to get a higher pension, investing in the Central Government's National Pension Scheme will be beneficial. This scheme is implemented by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

    article_image2

    NPS for Senior citizens

    National Pension Scheme is a market linked government pension scheme. That is, the return on investment in this scheme is market based. This scheme is very popular in retirement planning. This scheme provides pension benefits as well as lump sum amount.

    article_image3

    NPS investment

    Even if you start investing in National Pension Scheme at the age of 40, you can get a pension of Rs 50,000. Now let's know how to invest for this and how much amount you need to deposit every month.

    article_image4

    Pension planning with NPS

    Any Indian citizen between the age of 18 and 70 can invest in National Pension Scheme. Whatever amount you invest in this scheme, that money will be divided into two parts. On retirement, you can take 60% of the amount as a lump sum. And 40% will be available annually. Your pension will be given from this annual amount.

    article_image5

    Market linked pension scheme

    If you want to get a monthly pension of Rs 50,000, you need to start investing in this scheme at the age of 40 and invest at least Rs 15,000 every month. You need to make this investment till the age of 65.

    article_image6

    National Pension System

    The total investment in 25 years will be Rs 45 lakh. If you get 10% interest on this amount, you will get Rs 1,55,68,356 from the interest. Accordingly, a corpus of Rs 45,00,000 + 1,55,68,356 = Rs 2,00,68,356 will be accumulated. 60% of this amount, i.e. Rs 1,20,41,013, will be available as a lump sum. The remaining 40%, i.e. Rs 80,27,342, will be the annual amount. Assuming that you get 8% interest on this, you will get a monthly pension of Rs 53,516.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy Here is why the iconic brand is in debt vkp

    Tupperware files for Bankruptcy: Here’s why the iconic brand is in debt

    Bajaj Housing Finance hits new highs: Shares up 3% in early trading AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance hits new highs: Shares up 3% in early trading

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors AJR

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era gcw

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report snt

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report

    Recent Stories

    Vastu tips: Where to keep broom for prosperity and positive energy? dmn

    Vastu tips: Where to keep broom for prosperity and positive energy?

    Amazing facts about Sania Mirza: First Indian woman to win WTA title vkp

    Amazing facts about Sania Mirza: First Indian woman to win WTA title

    List of Prabhas upcoming films with Rs 2100 crore budget RKK

    List of Prabhas upcoming films with Rs 2100 crore budget

    Kerala: 15000 kms of road upgraded in 3 point 5 years years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas anr

    Kerala: 15,000 kms of road upgraded in 3.5 years, says Minister Mohammed Riyas

    How to combat hair fall? Top 6 biotin-rich foods for healthy hair dmn

    How to combat hair fall? Top 6 biotin-rich foods for healthy hair

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon