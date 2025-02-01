No change in domestic LPG prices, but commercial cylinder costs reduced by Rs 6.50

Effective February 1, the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 6.50, bringing the new price to Rs 1,959.50.

Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Reduced

Petrol, diesel, and LPG prices in India are determined by global crude oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by oil companies. However, these prices have remained stable for several months. LPG prices are revised monthly.

Oil Companies

Oil companies revise prices on the 1st of every month. Commercial gas cylinder prices increased in October, November, and December. After six months, prices decreased in January.

Commercial Gas Cylinder Price

As of February 1st, oil companies have reduced the price of commercial gas cylinders. The 19kg cylinder price is reduced by Rs 6.50 to Rs 1,959.50, effective midnight.

Domestic Gas Cylinder Price

Domestic gas cylinder prices remain unchanged at Rs 818.50. These prices have been stable for the past few months. This price reduction for commercial cylinders comes as good news amidst the budget announcement.

