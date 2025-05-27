Image Credit : Google

Checking your balance via UPI often? Limits are being imposed on such services. New UPI rules are coming into effect from August 1st. Let's find out what these new rules are.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that it will implement some limits on UPI transactions from August 1st. NPCI has advised banks and payment service providers to control the usage of 10 frequently used features on the UPI network. So what are these changes?