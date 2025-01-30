Need a loan? Tamil Nadu BC Corporation offers financial assistance up to Rs 15 lakh—Check details!

The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation offers personal loans up to Rs 15 lakh. Apply with the required qualifications and documents.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

Personal loans up to ₹15 lakh

Central and state governments are implementing various schemes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. Accordingly, financial assistance schemes are being implemented by the Tamil Nadu government. Loan assistance is provided through women's self-help groups and individually. Subsidy is also being provided. In that respect, an important announcement has been made regarding the provision of personal loans. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation is providing individual and group loans.
 

article_image2

Loan assistance for individuals

 Loan assistance up to a maximum of Rs.15 lakh will be provided at 6% interest per annum for doing small business or business. An important announcement has been made in this regard by the Department of Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities.

Accordingly, it has been informed that individual loan scheme up to Rs.15 lakh is being provided through Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation Limited - (TABCEDCO). It has also been informed that individuals are being provided with loan assistance to do small business and business, and this money has to be repaid within 3 to 5 years.

article_image3

Eligibility Criteria

1. Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Scheduled Tribes

2. Annual income Rs.3 lakh.

3. Age 18 -60

4. Only one member per family
 

article_image4

Documents required for loan assistance

* Caste Certificate

* Income Certificate 

* Birth certificate.

* Family Card

* Driving License

* Aadhaar Card

article_image5

How to apply

* All District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer Offices.

" TABSETCO's website www.tabcedco.tn.gov.in

* Offices of Regional Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

* District / Central / City Cooperative Banks / Cooperative Credit Societies. It has been informed that applications should be submitted at these places. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: IT, Electronics industry calls for focus on Make in India, AI R&D, and digital infrastructure AJR

Budget 2025: IT, Electronics industry calls for focus on Make in India, AI R&D, and digital infrastructure

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this vkp

Karnataka govt to impose additional cess on 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers from February 1; Read this

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics AJR

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report AJR

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet – Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report

Recent Stories

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 specs price and must know details gcw

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Specs, price and must-know details

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

Washington DC plan crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others dmn

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon