Need a loan? Tamil Nadu BC Corporation offers financial assistance up to Rs 15 lakh—Check details!

The Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation offers personal loans up to Rs 15 lakh. Apply with the required qualifications and documents.

Personal loans up to ₹15 lakh

Central and state governments are implementing various schemes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. Accordingly, financial assistance schemes are being implemented by the Tamil Nadu government. Loan assistance is provided through women's self-help groups and individually. Subsidy is also being provided. In that respect, an important announcement has been made regarding the provision of personal loans. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation is providing individual and group loans.

Loan assistance for individuals

Loan assistance up to a maximum of Rs.15 lakh will be provided at 6% interest per annum for doing small business or business. An important announcement has been made in this regard by the Department of Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities.

Accordingly, it has been informed that individual loan scheme up to Rs.15 lakh is being provided through Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation Limited - (TABCEDCO). It has also been informed that individuals are being provided with loan assistance to do small business and business, and this money has to be repaid within 3 to 5 years.