Mutual fund secrets: How to minimize risk and maximize returns

Investors are currently apprehensive about the stock market. This article discusses strategies for switching mutual funds to minimize risk and maximize returns.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

Consider these factors before investing in this situation.

Those who have already invested in mutual funds should be aware of investment flexibility. Many investors have the option to switch mutual funds.

Changing funds frequently isn't always the right move.

This depends on investment needs, fund performance, and market conditions. This switch can occur within the same or different fund houses.

Some investors adopt other strategies.

Switch from regular to direct plans to avoid commissions and improve returns. If equity funds grow too much and investors seek safety, they can switch to debt funds.

For higher returns, consider switching to equity funds.

Investors seeking higher returns can move from low-risk to equity funds. Investors can switch if a fund manager changes and they dislike the new strategy.

Exit loads are a factor to consider.

Some mutual funds charge up to 1% exit load if investors leave early, plus taxes. Holding equity funds for under a year incurs a 15% short-term capital gains tax.

10% tax on long-term gains over 1 lakh after 1 year.

After one year, a 10% tax applies to long-term capital gains exceeding 1 lakh. Switch if a new fund offers lower costs and better returns, or if a fund manager change leads to undesirable strategies.

India's GDP to drop by 50 BPS if US enforces 20% reciprocal tariffs: SBI

Indian markets end losing streak, yet FPI outflows keep pressure on

Indian rupee to trade in 86.5-87.5/USD range, RBI to limit intervention: BoB Report

India-Italy talks focus on expanding cooperation in defence, space, and agriculture

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance

