Mamata govt increases allowance: West Bengal govt employees to get extra Rs 5,500

Good news for West Bengal state government employees! After a big update on Dearness Allowance, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase another allowance. Will another ₹5500 be credited to accounts?

The West Bengal government has announced a 4% DA in this year's state budget. After receiving a big update on Dearness Allowance, Nabanna has announced news of another allowance increase.

Government employees of Bengal will receive Dearness Allowance at the rate of 18% from April. Another notification was issued before the impact of that announcement faded.

This time, the Mamata Banerjee government has announced an increase in a new allowance. Thousands of state government employees received good news. The amount of the monthly allowance increased.

This announcement has been made recently by issuing a notification. These government employees were given a monthly allowance of ₹5000. However, this time it has been increased by ₹500 at once.

From now on, they will receive a monthly allowance of ₹5500. It has been reported that this new rate will be effective from January 2026.

Animal friends and animal workers (Government Employees) are involved in various services for domestic animals. Now the government has increased the allowance for these employees. Many employees are smiling.

