Mamata govt increases allowance: West Bengal govt employees to get extra Rs 5,500

Good news for West Bengal state government employees! After a big update on Dearness Allowance, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase another allowance. Will another ₹5500 be credited to accounts?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

The West Bengal government has announced a 4% DA in this year's state budget. After receiving a big update on Dearness Allowance, Nabanna has announced news of another allowance increase.

budget 2025
article_image2

Government employees of Bengal will receive Dearness Allowance at the rate of 18% from April. Another notification was issued before the impact of that announcement faded.


article_image3

This time, the Mamata Banerjee government has announced an increase in a new allowance. Thousands of state government employees received good news. The amount of the monthly allowance increased.

article_image4

This announcement has been made recently by issuing a notification. These government employees were given a monthly allowance of ₹5000. However, this time it has been increased by ₹500 at once.

article_image5

From now on, they will receive a monthly allowance of ₹5500. It has been reported that this new rate will be effective from January 2026.

article_image6

Animal friends and animal workers (Government Employees) are involved in various services for domestic animals. Now the government has increased the allowance for these employees. Many employees are smiling.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes vkp

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1 vkp

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1

Indian stock markets open strong even as Trump's reciprocal tariffs loom from April 2 AJR

Indian stock markets open strong even as Trump's reciprocal tariffs loom from April 2

Post budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements AJR

Post-budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements

Home loan in India: Know eligibility, interest rates and application process AJR

Home loan in India: Know eligibility, interest rates and application process

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines (WATCH)

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon