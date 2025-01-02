Mamata Banerjee's BIG move: New financial aid scheme for unemployed youth in WB

A new scheme has been launched for unemployed youth to help them become financially self-reliant. This scheme is primarily for individuals aged 18 to 55. Learn how to avail the benefits.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

The West Bengal government continues to launch schemes for the benefit of its residents and the future of its youth.

article_image2

Some of these schemes include Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Sabuj Sathi, Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and Sikshashree.

article_image3

A new scheme, the Future Credit Card, has been launched for unemployed youth. The Future Credit Card scheme was launched on April 1, 2023, under the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

article_image4

Through the West Bengal government's Future Credit Card, the youth of Bengal will have administrative support in employment.

article_image5

This scheme has been launched to help young people become financially self-reliant. Through this card, youth can take loans of up to five lakh rupees to start their own businesses. This scheme is primarily for unemployed youth aged 18 to 55.

article_image6

Applications for the government's Future Credit Card can be submitted entirely online. Applications can be made through the WBBCCS portal or by clicking on the link https://bccs.wb.gov.in/.

article_image7

Several documents need to be submitted, such as a voter card, Aadhaar card, or any other important document. A PAN card and proof of age are also essential.

article_image8

However, before applying for this scheme, keep in mind that those who have taken a loan from another bank and have not been able to repay it cannot apply.

