Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 16,000 credit for THESE government employees in West Bengal

The West Bengal government has announced a salary increase for its employees. How much will the salary increase? Will the additional amount be received in February? The state government shared this good news. Learn more.

Even without increasing the DA amount, announcements for government employees have been made gradually.

Demands for a salary increase have been made for quite some time. Now, responding to that demand, the West Bengal government has announced a salary increase. How much has the salary increased?

Along with that, the question arises as to who will receive this additional amount. It has been learned that the increased salary will be received from February 1.

Where there was dissatisfaction expressed a few days ago about not increasing the salary, government employees are happy after this announcement was made public.

A notification regarding the salary increase has already been issued. It states that the increase is being made at a rate of 3%.

The salary of the Assistant position has increased from Rs 11,255 to Rs 11,593. The salary of the Chief Assistant position has increased from Rs 11,638 to Rs 11,987.

The salary for the Outreach Worker position has been increased from Rs 14,632 rupees to Rs 15,071. And the salary of the Chief Outreach Workers has been increased from Rs 15,758 to Rs 16,231.

Even though the increase is not substantial, the employees are happy with the decision to increase the salary after a long time.

Currently, thousands of teachers are employed in SSK and MSK centers in Bengal. On Tuesday, the state government announced a salary increase for them.

