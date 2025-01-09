LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: This scheme aims to empower women financially. Women aged 18 to 70 can benefit from this initiative.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

LIC's Bima Sakhi Scheme, launched by PM Modi on December 9, 2024, empowers women. Over 50,000 women registered within a month. The scheme targets women aged 18-70 who have passed 10th grade.

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme Stipend

Under this scheme, 10th-pass women receive training to become LIC agents. LIC provides a stipend for the first 3 years. After training, they can work as LIC agents and potentially become Development Officers.

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme Income

Within a month, 52,511 women registered for the Bima Sakhi scheme. 27,695 received appointment letters to sell policies, and 14,583 have started selling.

LIC Bima Sakhi Commission

LIC aims to have at least one Bima Sakhi in every panchayat within a year. LIC provides skill training and digital tools to empower them, says LIC MD & CEO Siddharth Mohanty.

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme Target

LIC aims to appoint 2 lakh Bima Sakhi agents in the next three years. Women aged 18-70 with a 10th-grade education can apply.

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme Benefits

Bima Sakhi agents receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 7000 in the first year, Rs. 6000 in the second, and Rs. 5000 in the third. They also earn commissions on policy sales.

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme Conditions

Relatives of existing LIC agents/employees are ineligible. Retired or former agents seeking reappointment cannot apply. Current agents are also ineligible.

Applying for LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme

Apply at your nearest LIC office with self-attested copies of age proof, address proof, educational qualification, and the application form.

