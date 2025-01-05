Landlords beware! Key rental laws to ensure hassle-free property management

Understanding legal aspects before renting out your property is crucial. Clearly stating tenant rights as per the law is essential.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Rental Agreement

If you have rented out your property, whether it's land, a house, or a shop, you must be aware of these points.

article_image2

Property Law

Otherwise, you may face significant problems in the future, including property disputes. If outsiders try to seize your property, you could encounter numerous new issues.

article_image3

Adverse Possession

Many landlords keep tenants without signing any documents or creating any legal agreement. This can lead to many problems later. Many landlords don't understand this agreement. If you're renting out a property, be aware of these points.

article_image4

Registration Act

Adverse Possession Law: This is a special law. If a tenant claims rights to your property for 12 years, the court may rule in their favor.

article_image5

Rent

In this situation, they would be considered a shareholder of your property. So, understand this law before renting out your property.

article_image6

Landlord

Someone living on your property for 12 years can claim a share after that period. If they get a share, they can also sell it. However, this law doesn't apply to any government property.

article_image7

Tenant

Keep these in mind before renting out your house:

1) Create a government-approved rental agreement.

2) Always make an 11-month agreement and then renew it.

3) Provide detailed tenant rights in the agreement, specifying the 11-month term.

