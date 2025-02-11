Lakshmi Bhandar scheme: When will you receive your money? Find out here

New Lakshmi Bhandar applicants can now easily check their application status online. Find out if your application has been approved and when you will receive the money.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

This year, those who have applied for the new Lakshmi Bhandar can easily check the status of their application - such as when they will receive the money, or whether their application has been submitted correctly.

For a long time, people have been collecting and submitting forms from Mamata Banerjee's Duare Sarkar camps to receive various government services.

Among various services, women have once again submitted applications to the government for Lakshmi Bhandar.

Under the Lakshmi Bhandar project, women from Scheduled Castes receive a government allowance of Rs. 1200 per month, and women from non-Scheduled Castes receive Rs. 1000 per month.

Applicants have submitted information such as Aadhaar number, Swasthya Sathi card number, and mobile number. They have received a special application for Lakshmi Bhandar ID from the government camp.

To check your application status, first go to Google and type https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/. Then you will see 'Track Applicant Status' written on the top right -

By clicking on 'Track Applicant Status', you will see a text that says 'Search Using'. There will be a designated area to provide these four options - Application ID / Mobile Number / Swasthya Sathi Card Number / Aadhaar Number -

Please provide the specific document details here. Enter the mobile number you wrote on the form at the government camp and enter the correct captcha code next to it.

Now enter the captcha code and search, you will see your nine-digit application ID. You will also be able to check when your application was submitted and the current status of the application.

Now wait. After reviewing the application, if the form is correct, you will receive the Lakshmi Bhandar money in your account.

