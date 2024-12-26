Key changes from January 1: How GST, visa rules, and mobile charges will impact your 2025 plans

These changes span a wide array of sectors, from GST compliance to telecommunications, international travel, and technology, impacting households, professionals, and travelers across India.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

As 2024 draws to a close, a series of significant rule changes and updates are slated to come into effect from January 1, 2025. These changes span a wide array of sectors, from GST compliance to telecommunications, international travel, and technology, impacting households, professionals, and travelers across India. Here's a comprehensive look at the upcoming transformations.

article_image2

Key GST compliance changes:

From January 1, 2025, businesses in India will face stricter GST regulations:

Mandatory Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): All taxpayers will need MFA to enhance security on GST portals.

E-Way Bill Restrictions: E-Way Bills can only be generated for base documents no older than 180 days, streamlining processes and reducing fraud.

article_image3

Thailand introduces e-Visa system:

Thailand will roll out its global e-Visa platform, www.thaievisa.go.th, making it easier for international travelers, including Indians, to apply for visas online. This system eliminates the need for physical document submission, providing a seamless experience for tourists.

article_image4

US Visa overhaul brings relief for Indians:

From January 1, 2025, non-immigrant visa applicants in India can reschedule their US visa appointments once without incurring additional fees. Changes to the H-1B visa process will also modernize the application system, offering greater flexibility for employers and Indian F-1 visa holders. However, wait times for B1/B2 visa appointments still exceed 400 days.

article_image5

ITC hotels demerger effective January 1, 2025:

Kolkata-based conglomerate ITC will officially demerge its hotel business from January 1, 2025, following regulatory approvals. The move is expected to streamline operations and unlock value for shareholders.

article_image6

Telecom sector transformation:

New Right of Way (RoW) regulations will take effect, improving the installation and maintenance of underground communication infrastructure. Telecom giants such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL are set to enhance their services by leveraging these rules.

article_image7

WhatsApp ends support for older devices:

WhatsApp will cease functioning on several older Android devices starting January 1, 2025. Affected models include Samsung Galaxy S3, LG Nexus 4, HTC One X, and Moto G. Users are advised to back up important chats and data before the deadline.

