JioCoin basics: What is it and how to get started with Reliance's reward tokens

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

With the dawn of 2025, Reliance Industries, India's largest business conglomerate, has made a bold move into the Web3 space with the launch of "JioCoin"—a blockchain-based reward token. While JioCoin is not classified as a cryptocurrency due to the current legal landscape surrounding crypto in India, this initiative highlights Reliance's readiness to transform the digital economy and disrupt the crypto ecosystem.

On January 15, 2025, Jio Platforms announced its collaboration with Polygon Labs to bring Web3 capabilities to its extensive user base. As part of this strategic move, Reliance introduced JioCoin, a blockchain-based reward system aimed at engaging its 450 million users. This partnership is expected to enhance user engagement while providing innovative blockchain solutions that prioritise security and privacy.

What is JioCoin?

JioCoin is part of Reliance's Blockchain-Based Reward Program (BBRP). It serves as a reward token for users of Jio's platforms and applications. By engaging with Jio apps and connecting their mobile numbers, users can earn these blockchain-based tokens. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, JioCoin's primary function is to incentivize user activity within the Jio ecosystem.

How to earn and use JioCoins

Steps to avail JioCoins:

Download the JioSphere app: Users must download the official JioSphere browser app from the Google Play Store.

Sign up: After installation, users can find a pop-up notification prompting them to "Sign in to start earning JioCoin now." The signup process requires entering personal details, including a registered mobile number.

Generate JioCoin Wallet: Completing the signup process creates a JioCoin wallet within the app, where users can monitor and manage their reward tokens.

Earning JioCoins:

Once registered, users can earn JioCoins by engaging with Jio apps and completing specific tasks. The number of tokens earned depends on the level of user engagement, which incentivizes active participation within the ecosystem.

Redemption details:

Although the program is currently in beta, Jio has stated that redemption details will soon be available in the app. Experts speculate that JioCoins may eventually be used for activities such as recharges, ticket bookings, and gift purchases, functioning similarly to digital gift cards.

Reactions:

The crypto community's reaction to JioCoin has been mixed. While some see it as a promising initiative, others have expressed skepticism about its legality and true value. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), have been abuzz with discussions, updates, and memes.

Prominent crypto influencer Kashif Raza is optimistic about the venture. He highlighted that Jio's massive user base of 470 million could potentially onboard 400 million people into the Web3 ecosystem within months, significantly boosting blockchain adoption in India.

Reliance's vision with JioCoin:

Reliance aims to establish itself as a key player in India's Web3 ecosystem by leveraging its extensive user base and incentivizing engagement through JioCoins. The company's long-term plan includes using these tokens for various activities such as purchasing gifts, booking tickets, and more. This move also marks Reliance's intent to gradually disrupt the cryptocurrency market while adhering to India's regulatory framework.

Additionally, Polygon Labs stands to benefit significantly from this partnership, as Jio's integration into the blockchain space could exponentially expand Polygon's reach.

