Jio New Year Welcome Plan 2025: Enjoy 200 days of unlimited 5G data; all you need to know

Reliance Jio introduces an amazing New Year offer for its users. The 'New Year Welcome Recharge Plan' priced at Rs 2,025 offers exciting benefits. Learn more about this incredible offer.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

Reliance Jio frequently introduces special offers for its users. In addition to providing a variety of recharge plans, the company also manufactures and launches affordable feature phones. To ring in 2025, Jio has unveiled the 'New Year Welcome Recharge Plan' priced at Rs 2,025.

article_image2

The New Year Welcome Plan is available from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025. Recharge within this period to enjoy savings and additional benefits. Priced at Rs 2,025, the plan offers 200 days of validity, unlimited 5G internet, and 2.5GB of 4G data per day.

article_image3

The New Year Welcome Plan includes unlimited calls and SMS. Additionally, it offers extra benefits worth Rs 2,150 in the form of coupons.

article_image4

Jio Partner Coupons

Enjoy exclusive discounts with the New Year Welcome Plan! Get a Rs 500 discount on Ajio for purchases above Rs 2,500, a Rs 150 discount on Swiggy for food orders worth Rs 499, and up to Rs 1,500 off on flight bookings via Easemytrip.com. Access these benefits conveniently through the MyJio app.

article_image5

The New Year Welcome Plan provides Rs 468 in savings compared to the monthly Rs 349 plan. This limited-time offer is available from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025. Recharge through the Jio website, Jio app, or any authorized retailers.

