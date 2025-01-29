ITC Hotels stock opens at Rs 180 on NSE, 31% below expected price post-demerger

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened slightly higher at Rs 188 per share, still marking a 30% discount from the implied price of Rs 270 per share.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Shares of ITC Hotels made their stock market debut on January 29, listing at Rs 180 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The IPO-less listing reflected a nearly 31% discount from its implied price of Rs 260 per share post-demerger from its parent company, ITC Ltd.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened slightly higher at Rs 188 per share, still marking a 30% discount from the implied price of Rs 270 per share. The company's market capitalization stood at over Rs 37,461 crore, as per exchange data.

article_image2

Demerger strategy and shareholding structure:

ITC had announced the demerger of its hotel business last year to unlock value for shareholders. As per the demerger ratio of 1:10, shareholders who held 10 shares of ITC as of January 6, 2025, received one share of ITC Hotels in the newly formed entity.

article_image3

Under this demerger structure:

60% of ITC Hotels' stake is directly held by ITC shareholders, proportional to their ITC holdings.
40% stake remains with ITC Ltd.

article_image4

Special trading session for price discovery:

To facilitate the transition, NSE and BSE conducted a special trading session on January 6 to determine ITC Hotels' market value. During this session, ITC's share price—excluding the value of its hotels business—was discovered at Rs 455, reflecting a Rs 27 drop from the previous day’s closing price.

Additionally, as part of the demerger scheme, investments in ITC's hospitality subsidiaries—including Bay Islands Hotels Ltd, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd, Landbase India Ltd, Srinivasa Resorts Ltd, WelcomHotels Lanka Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, International Travel House Ltd, and Maharaja Heritage Resorts Ltd—were transferred to ITC Hotels Ltd.

article_image5

Brokerage estimates vs. actual listing price:

The listing price of Rs 180 per share was slightly higher than estimates provided by brokerage firms:

Nuvama had predicted a listing range of Rs 150–175 per share.
Sharekhan had estimated Rs 150–170 per share.
However, the listing price fell below Japanese brokerage Nomura's estimate of Rs 200–300 per share.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics AJR

Wipro elevates workspaces with MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad: Introducing smart lighting and ergonomics

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report AJR

Trump 2.0 warns of tariffs, but no action yet – Markets expect gradual approach: UBI Report

FICCI pre-Budget survey: 64% of industrialists confident in India's economic growth AJR

FICCI pre-Budget survey: 64% of industrialists confident in India's economic growth

Union Budget 2025-26 expectations: A wishlist for taxpayers AJR

Union Budget 2025-26 expectations: A wishlist for taxpayers

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son dmn

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon