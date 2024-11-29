Is government planning to increase provident fund wage limit to Rs 21,000?

The central government is planning a significant change to the Provident Fund rules, potentially benefiting government employees across the country with an increased wage limit.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Changes to Employee Provident Fund Rules

The central government is introducing significant changes to the Employee Provident Fund rules to enhance social security for employees in private organizations.

article_image2

Current EPFO Regulations

Currently, EPFO regulations mandate compulsory pension scheme coverage for private-sector employees with a basic salary up to Rs 15,000

article_image3

New Provident Fund Rules

The central government plans to increase the minimum wage for PF from 15,000 to 21,000 rupees.

article_image4

Decision Not Yet Finalized

While no official announcement has been made, sources suggest the Ministry of Labor may soon implement the new rules.

article_image5

EPFO Regulations Explained

12% of a private-sector employee's basic salary is deducted for the Provident Fund, matched by their employer.

article_image6

What are the two components of Provident Fund?

The EPFO fund has two parts: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Employee Pension Scheme (EPS).

article_image7

Employer's Contribution to PF

8.33% of the employer's contribution goes to the pension account, while the remaining 3.67% goes to the Provident Fund.

A maximum of 1,250 rupees can be deposited monthly into an employee's EPS account, accessible only after retirement. Employees can withdraw a certain amount from their Provident Fund as needed or receive it after retirement.

article_image8

Impact of New PF Rules

Raising the wage limit to 21,000 rupees aims to bring more private-sector employees under the pension scheme. The pension fund contribution is expected to increase from 1,250 to 1,749 rupees with the wage limit increase. While the government pays interest on PF savings, no interest is given on EPS deposits.

