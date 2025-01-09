Invest smart in 2025: Best large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap mutual funds

Many people are currently investing in mutual funds. Learn about the best performing funds and how to choose the right one for your investment goals.

Investors invest in one or more mutual funds for the long term.

Experts suggest having an investment plan of at least 7 years. There are different types of mutual funds: Large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds.

Therefore, a proper balance should be maintained between large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds. Invest wisely and after research. So which funds can give huge returns in 2025?

What could be the best large-cap mutual funds this year?

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Nippon India Large Cap Fund HDFC Top 100 Fund Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund

Which are the best mid-cap mutual funds of 2025?

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund White Oak Mid Cap Fund HSBC Midcap Fund Edelweiss Midcap Fund

Which are the best small-cap mutual funds for the new year?

Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund Bandhan Small Cap Fund Tata Small Cap Fund HSBC Small Cap Fund Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund

Small-cap funds mainly invest in small companies.

So there is a high risk involved. But there is a possibility of rapid growth through it. So always invest with expert advice.

Latest Videos