Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP

Invest just Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP and get Rs 8 crore after 40 years! Attractive returns also possible in 20, 25, and 35 years at a 13% interest rate.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

Many dream of becoming rich and having a substantial bank balance. But is it possible with a fixed salary? Becoming a crorepati is now within reach. A new scheme allows you to become a crorepati.

article_image2

Now you can get Rs 8 crore by investing just Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP. If you invest Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP from the beginning of your career, you will become a crorepati after 40 years.

article_image3

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly for over 15 years and receive Rs 8 crore at a 13% interest rate. If you invest for 20 years, you'll save Rs 12 lakhs. With interest, you'll receive Rs 57.27 lakhs.

article_image4

Investing for 25 years yields Rs 15 lakhs in savings. With interest, you'll receive Rs 1.13 crore. Investing for 35 years yields Rs 21 lakhs in savings. With interest, you'll receive Rs 4.26 crore.

article_image5

Investing for 40 years yields Rs 24 lakhs in savings. With interest, you'll receive Rs 8.17 crore. To become a crorepati, invest Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP. Learn the details before investing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal vkp

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Recent Stories

'Rs 2,000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm shk

'Rs 2000 ki plate, no gifts only Google pay & cash': Hilarious wedding invitation card takes internet by storm

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar ATG

Sharmila Tagore reveals untold stories of her pairing with Rajesh Khanna; had THIS problem with the superstar

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup RBA

Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor: 8 popular actresses' real faces without makeup

10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025 gcw

10 best stocks that may give high-returns in 2025

Uttarakhand couple turns tragic loss into hope: 2.5-day-old baby dies, becomes 'youngest body donor' shk

Uttarakhand couple turns tragic loss into hope: 2.5-day-old baby dies, becomes 'youngest body donor'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon