Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and watch it turn into Rs 8 crore with SIP

Invest just Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP and get Rs 8 crore after 40 years! Attractive returns also possible in 20, 25, and 35 years at a 13% interest rate.

Many dream of becoming rich and having a substantial bank balance. But is it possible with a fixed salary? Becoming a crorepati is now within reach. A new scheme allows you to become a crorepati.

Now you can get Rs 8 crore by investing just Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP. If you invest Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP from the beginning of your career, you will become a crorepati after 40 years.

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly for over 15 years and receive Rs 8 crore at a 13% interest rate. If you invest for 20 years, you'll save Rs 12 lakhs. With interest, you'll receive Rs 57.27 lakhs.

Investing for 25 years yields Rs 15 lakhs in savings. With interest, you'll receive Rs 1.13 crore. Investing for 35 years yields Rs 21 lakhs in savings. With interest, you'll receive Rs 4.26 crore.

Investing for 40 years yields Rs 24 lakhs in savings. With interest, you'll receive Rs 8.17 crore. To become a crorepati, invest Rs 5,000 monthly in SIP. Learn the details before investing.

