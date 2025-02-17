Hyderabad traffic set for major upgrade as Google introduces AI-powered solutions

Hyderabad, known for its tourism, IT, and pharma companies, is also infamous for its traffic congestion. Commuting within the city has become a major challenge for residents. However, steps are being taken to address this issue with technology.

article_image1
Feb 17, 2025

Hyderabad's rapid expansion has led to worsening traffic congestion. The average citizen spends a significant amount of time in traffic, especially during peak hours. Despite flyovers and underpasses, traffic remains a major issue. Google is now utilizing its technology to alleviate this problem and provide relief to Hyderabad's residents. Google India representatives recently visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC).

article_image2

The Google team examined the city's traffic management system and explored ways to enhance its efficiency using Google technologies. This visit follows a recent MoU between Google and the Telangana government to implement technology-based solutions across various sectors. The Google representatives included Chandu Thota, Rao Surapaneni, Shalini Puchalapalli, Seshu Ajjaraapu, and Rajesh Ranjan, among others. City Police Commissioner CV Anand gave a presentation to the Google team, explaining the functioning of the ICCC, including real-time traffic management, advanced surveillance, data analytics, and identification of traffic jam hotspots using Google Maps data.

article_image3

Google AI in Hyderabad

Discussions focused on integrating Google Maps live traffic data, automatically controlling traffic signals based on vehicle volume, real-time tracking of police patrol vehicles, and using drones for traffic monitoring. They also discussed improving data storage using cloud solutions, saving CCTV footage beyond the 30-day limit, and accelerating AI-based data analysis. The Google representatives praised the Telangana government's use of modern technology for public safety. Google and the Telangana government have decided to collaborate on further developing a more efficient traffic management system.

