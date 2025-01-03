HURRY!!! Air India Express new year sale: Flights starting at just Rs 1,448; Check details

Air India Express has announced a New Year sale with Lite fares starting from Rs 1,448 and Value fares from RS 1,599. The offer is valid for travel between January 8 and September 20, 2025.

Air India Express's New Year sale is a great opportunity for budget-conscious travelers to book their tickets in advance. Whether you're planning a vacation, visiting family, or traveling for work, this sale offers a chance to save significantly on airfare. With travel dates spanning over eight months, it's a convenient option for a wide range of plans.

Amidst the ongoing New Year celebrations, several airlines, including Akasa Air and IndiGo, have launched special ticket sales. Joining this list is Air India Express, which has introduced a New Year sale offering two exclusive fare categories: Lite and Value. Under this sale, flight tickets start at Rs 1,448 for Lite and Rs 1,599 for Value. These discounted fares are available for travel between January 8 and September 20, 2025.

Air India Express has designed its Lite offer for loyalty members who book tickets through the airline's official website, www.airindiaexpress.com, or its mobile app. This offer includes the base fare, taxes, and airport charges. However, additional charges like convenience fees and ancillary service charges are not part of the discount. The Value category offers slightly higher-priced tickets but allows travelers to earn rewards.

Rewards will be credited to their account based on the PNR status of their booking. Passengers must provide accurate details like first name, last name, and mobile number during the booking process. These details should match the information on their government-issued ID. Importantly, this offer is valid only for successful bookings and does not apply to fully canceled bookings. If a booking is entirely canceled, the discount received will be withdrawn.

Seats under this sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. While the discounts offer excellent value, passengers should note that discounted seats may not be available on all flights, routes, or dates. Make your bookings now and kick off the New Year with incredible savings on your air travel.

