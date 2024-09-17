Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to secure verified IRCTC Tatkal tickets: Essential tips and steps

    Navigating IRCTC Tatkal ticket reservations can be challenging, but with the right approach, securing verified tickets is within reach. This guide offers simple, effective steps to enhance your booking experience. From preparing passenger details in advance and using multiple devices to ensuring a fast internet connection and opting for quick payment methods, these strategies can significantly improve your chances of obtaining a confirmed Tatkal ticket.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    1. Speed is key for Tatkal booking:

    To increase your chances of securing Tatkal tickets on IRCTC, timing is crucial. As soon as the booking slot opens, access the Tatkal website, quickly enter your details, and make your payment without delay. Swift action is essential for a successful booking.

    article_image2

    2. Use multiple devices:

    Enhance your booking chances by using multiple devices. Try accessing the Tatkal booking system from different browsers, computers, and mobile phones, each with separate login IDs. This multi-device strategy can improve the likelihood of securing at least one confirmed ticket.

    article_image3

    3. Prepare passenger details in advance:

    Before starting the booking process, ensure that all passenger details are ready. This includes names, ages, Aadhaar numbers, and other relevant information. Being prepared will help you complete the booking process more efficiently.

    article_image4

    4. Ensure a reliable internet connection:

    A fast and stable internet connection is critical for Tatkal bookings. Make sure you are connected to a high-speed network and are logged in well before the booking starts to avoid any delays during the transaction.

    article_image5

    5. Opt for fast payment methods:

    For quicker transactions, use rapid payment options such as mobile wallets, net banking, or UPI. Utilizing the IRCTC wallet can further streamline the payment process, increasing your chances of securing a ticket.

    article_image6

    6. Consider using booking agents:

    If you encounter difficulties with the booking process or prefer assistance, booking agents can help. Agents are available for AC coach bookings from 10 am and for sleeper coaches from 11 am to 12 pm. Reach out to them during these hours for support.

    article_image7

    7. Flexibility can increase your odds:

    If your travel dates are flexible, consider booking on weekdays instead of weekends. Weekdays tend to have less competition for tickets, making it easier to secure a confirmed Tatkal ticket.

    article_image8

    8. Non-AC sleeper coach booking:

    The booking slot for Tatkal tickets for non-AC sleeper coaches opens at 11 am. To avoid server congestion and enhance your chances of securing a ticket, log in 2-3 minutes before the booking commences.

