ATM withdrawal failed? Here's how to get your money back

Sometimes, ATMs don't dispense cash, but you get a debit SMS. This guide explains why this happens and how to get your money back.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

ATM Issues

Debit cards make cash withdrawals easy, but ATMs can malfunction or run out of cash. This article discusses common ATM problems.

article_image2

ATM Issues

Technical Issues: Banks regularly check ATMs. Technical issues are usually resolved quickly, and your money is refunded.

Logistical Issues: ATMs can run out of cash. A screen message will appear, and the debited amount is usually refunded immediately. However, ATMs face penalties for cash-out times exceeding 10 hours a month.

article_image3

ATM Issues

Fraud: Check the card slot for skimmers before inserting your card. Skimmers steal card data, enabling fraudulent withdrawals.

Getting Your Money Back:

1. Call Customer Care: Report the failed transaction to your bank's 24/7 customer care, providing the transaction reference number. The RBI mandates refunds within 5 days, failing which banks pay a penalty.

article_image4

ATM Issues

Visit Your Bank: Visit your branch, obtain a complaint tracking number, and note down the contact details of the bank representative. Escalate to the manager if needed. You can also file a complaint on the bank's website. If unresolved, complain to the RBI or Banking Ombudsman after 30 days.

article_image5

ATM Issues

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC): The NCDRC, established under the Consumer Protection Act, of 1986, addresses consumer complaints and has a good track record.

Legal Recourse: If your refund is delayed beyond a month, consult a legal advisor.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lulu Retail boosts IPO size to 30 percent amid high investor demand; Check anr

Lulu Retail boosts IPO size to 30 per cent amid high investor demand; Check

Kerala Gold Rate November 5 2024: Gold price of 8 gram DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 5 2024: Gold price of 8 gram DROPS; check details

Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback vkp

Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 5, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 5, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

Kerala Gold Rate November 4 2024: Gold price below Rs 59,000 for 8 grams dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 4 2024: Gold price below Rs 59,000 for 8 grams

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon