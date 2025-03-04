How to check your EPFO balance? Check simple methods via UAN, SMS or online

Learn how to easily check your EPFO balance using your UAN. This guide covers UAN activation, online access, SMS, and missed call methods for monitoring your PF.

Planning your financial future requires careful management of your provident fund (PF). Knowing how to monitor your PF balance is a crucial skill for workers in the organized sector. This comprehensive guide will provide you all the information you need to monitor your PF balance and know how to take money out when you need it. Let's begin the methodical procedure, making sure the data is both comprehensible and useful. Employers and employees in India contribute a certain proportion of their salaries to the provident fund (PF), a government-managed retirement savings plan intended for salaried workers. The employee may then use this money when they retire or in certain situations, such when they buy a house or have medical issues.

1. Activate your UAN To access your PF account, you must have your Universal Account Number (UAN). Use these procedures to activate your UAN if you haven't already:

- Go to the EPFO website.

- Under the "Services" menu, choose the "For Employees" section.

- "Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)" should be selected.

- Select "Activate UAN."

- Give your PF member ID, UAN, and cellphone number.

- You may activate your UAN by following the procedures.

2. Login into your account After your UAN has been activated,

- Return to the tab labeled "Member UAN/Online Services."

- To log in, enter your UAN, password, and captcha.

- View Your PF Balance Upon logging in:

- Click on the "View" tab.

- Select "Passbook."

- The current amount and transaction history of your PF account will be shown in your PF passbook. How else to check your PF balance? You may also check your PF balance by SMS or missed call if you would rather not utilize the online portal:

SMS: Text the message "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899 from your registered cell phone.

Missed Call: Use your registered mobile number to make a missed call to 011-22901406.

