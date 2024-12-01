How to apply for new PAN card via email: Step-by-step guide

New PAN cards with QR codes are available for free via email. Existing PAN cards remain valid. Charges apply for physical cards.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Discussions about the new PAN card are ongoing. The old PAN card is set to be replaced. Customers will be issued new PAN cards.

article_image2

There are ongoing discussions about how to obtain this card and whether the old card will become completely invalid.

article_image3

Many have questions about how to get the new card with a QR code. Special information has now been released.

article_image4

It has been learned that the old card will remain valid. You can also get a new card with a QR code for free via email.

article_image5

However, you will have to pay a charge to receive a physical PAN card. Learn how to get a PAN card. To get a PAN card via email, first visit the website. Provide your PAN, Aadhaar, and birth date information.

article_image6

After providing the necessary information, select the applicable tick box. Then click submit. A new webpage will appear. The user needs to verify the current details updated with the Income Tax Department. You will get an option to choose a method for receiving the OTP.

article_image7

Now check the payment amount and click on the confirm payment option. Once the payment is made, click continue. Once the payment is successful, the PAN will be delivered to the PAN user's email ID.

article_image8

Verify using the OTP. Remember that the OTP is valid for only 10 minutes. Now choose the payment method. Select the tick box to agree to the terms and conditions. Check the payment amount and click on confirm payment.

article_image9

Once the payment is made, click continue. If the payment is successful, the PAN will be delivered to the PAN user's email ID.

article_image10

It may take about 30 minutes for the PAN to arrive in the registered email ID. If the PAN does not arrive, call the toll-free number.

