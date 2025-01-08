How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees

The recent HMPV cases were identified in Nagpur, following the previous day's reports of two cases in Bengaluru, as well as one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Salem.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

India on Tuesday recorded two new cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), bringing the national total to seven. The recent cases were identified in Nagpur, following the previous day's reports of two cases in Bengaluru, as well as one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Salem. This brings attention to the ongoing spread of this respiratory virus across the country.

article_image2

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that primarily causes mild symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. While most healthy individuals recover with adequate rest and hydration, HMPV can lead to severe complications in vulnerable groups, such as infants, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

article_image3

HMPV testing and costs:

Testing for HMPV requires advanced diagnostic methods like the BioFire panel, which can identify multiple pathogens, including HMPV, in a single test. While several private labs in India offer this testing, the costs can be substantial. A typical Human Metapneumovirus RT PCR test may range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 at prominent labs such as Dr Lal PathLabs, Tata 1mg Labs, and Max Healthcare Lab.

article_image4

For a more comprehensive test that includes HMPV, Adenovirus, Coronavirus 229E, and Coronavirus HKU1, the total cost may go up to Rs 20,000. The sample type for testing includes nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL), or tracheal aspirate.

article_image5

Symptoms and risks of HMPV:

In healthy individuals, HMPV usually causes mild symptoms, such as a sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, and low-grade fever. However, in vulnerable populations like older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems, it may lead to more severe respiratory complications, including wheezing, shortness of breath, and pneumonia.

article_image6

For infants, the symptoms can be more severe, manifesting as high-pitched breathing, rapid breathing, and visible chest muscle use during breathing. Cyanosis, or a bluish tint to the lips or fingers, may also appear in more severe cases.

article_image7

HMPV treatment and management:

At present, there are no specific antiviral medications for treating HMPV. Most individuals with mild symptoms can manage their condition at home with rest and hydration. However, if symptoms worsen, hospitalization may be necessary to prevent complications.

article_image8

In severe cases, healthcare providers may administer:

Oxygen therapy: Supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube or mask may be provided to assist with breathing.
Intravenous fluids: IV fluids may be administered to maintain hydration.
Corticosteroids: Steroids may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and alleviate respiratory symptoms.

