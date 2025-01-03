How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications

Many believe there are limitations on the number of Fixed Deposits (FDs) one can hold or that multiple FDs lead to higher taxes. This is a misconception. There are no specific rules limiting the number of FDs an individual can have.

article_image1
Everyone wants to save a certain amount from their monthly salary. Almost everyone saves a certain amount of money after taking care of all their expenses. When that money grows, some invest it in mutual funds, while others put it in Fixed Deposits.

article_image2

Surprising information about Fixed Deposits has now been revealed. Do you know how many Fixed Deposits a person can have? 

The amount of Fixed Deposit you make is entirely your personal matter. Some people make a single large Fixed Deposit, while others make multiple small Fixed Deposits.

article_image3

Many people think that having multiple small Fixed Deposits can be a problem. This notion is completely wrong. New information about Fixed Deposits has recently been revealed.

There is no fixed rule about how many Fixed Deposits a person can have. You can make as many Fixed Deposits as you like. Many people think that having more Fixed Deposits means paying more taxes. This notion is completely wrong. Currently, there are no rules regarding the number of Fixed Deposits.

article_image4

Different banks offer different interest rates on their Fixed Deposits. As a result, the money you deposit will return you extra money after a certain period. Many people rely on Fixed Deposits to increase their savings. Some take a lump sum, while others take interest monthly.

Having multiple Fixed Deposits can sometimes offer tax benefits. This may result in not having to pay more taxes.

