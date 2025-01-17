HDFC to Canara Bank: List of banks with highest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates In 2025

Find out which banks in India offer the highest interest rates on fixed deposits. We'll also cover the interest rates offered by public sector banks.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Banks are a boon to the Indian populace. Most people invest their money securely in banks. Banks offer interest on Fixed Deposits. However, most people are unaware of which banks offer the highest interest rates on FDs. To help them, let's explore the banks in India that offer the highest interest rates on FDs.

According to data shared by Paisabazaar, at least 11 banks in India currently offer interest rates of 8% or more on FDs. Small finance banks dominate this list. As per Paisabazaar, North East Small Finance Bank offers 9% interest on FDs ranging from 546 to 1111 days.

List of Small Finance Banks Offering High Interest on FDs in India:

North East Small Finance Bank offers 9% interest on FDs ranging from 546 to 1111 days.

Unity Small Finance Bank offers 9% interest for 1001 days.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8.6% interest for 2 to 3 years.

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.25% interest for 1 to 3 years, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers 8.50% interest for 2 to 3 years.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 8.25% interest for 888 days, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 8.25% interest for 12 months.

List of Private Banks Offering High Interest on FDs:

Bandhan Bank: Offers 8.05% interest on 1-year FDs.

IDFC First Bank: Offers 7.90% interest for 400 to 500 days.

RBL Bank: Offers 8.00% interest for 500 days, and DCB Bank offers 8.05% interest for 19 to 20 months.

IndusInd Bank: Offers 7.99% interest for periods less than 1 year and 5 months to 1 year and 6 months.

HDFC Bank: Offers 7.40% interest on deposits up to 4 years and 7 months (55 months).

ICICI Bank: Offers 7.25% interest on deposits ranging from 15 months to 2 years.

List of Public Sector Banks Offering High Interest on FDs:

Bank of Maharashtra: Offers 7.45% interest for 366 days.

Central Bank of India: Offers 7.50% interest for up to 3333 days.

Bank of Baroda and Bank of India: Offer 7.30% interest for 400 days.

Canara Bank: Offers 7.40% interest for periods less than 3 to 5 years.Indian Bank: Offers 7.30% interest for 400 days, and Union Bank of India offers 7.30% interest for 456 days.

List of Foreign Banks in India Offering High Interest on FDs:

Deutsche Bank: Offers 8% interest on FDs ranging from 1 to 3 years.

HSBC: Offers 7.50% interest for 601 to 699 days, and Standard Chartered Bank offers 7.50% interest on FDs ranging from 1 year to 375 days.

