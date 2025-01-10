Government doubles employee allowance, boosting salaries despite DA non-payment

Even without a DA increase, a specific allowance for government employees has been doubled, resulting in a significant salary boost.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Good news for employees in this state. This allowance for government employees has increased significantly.

article_image2

So far, there are no major updates on DA for government employees. Although DA has been announced in several states, no announcement has been made in this state yet.

article_image3

Although a 3% DA increase has been announced, no specific date has been announced for when this money will be credited.

article_image4

But in the meantime, there is great news. Finally, the state government has increased this allowance for government employees.

article_image5

A large sum of money will be credited to the bank accounts of government employees in February. This allowance has increased rapidly.

article_image6

The state has announced an increase in the retirement allowance for Home Guards working in Kolkata and State Police.

article_image7

From now on, Home Guards will receive a retirement allowance of Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, this allowance was Rs 3 lakh. This time, the Home Guard allowance has been increased by Rs 2 lakh at once.

