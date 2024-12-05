Gold price to DROP? Economists predict rates to FALL in next few months

While gold prices in the country continue to rise, economist Anand Srinivasan predicts a potential decrease in the near future

Gold Jewellery

With daily fluctuations in gold prices, news about these changes is almost as important as election results. A large audience follows gold price trends daily. This reflects the significant public interest in gold

Investment Options

Investment Platforms in India Indians can invest in Fixed Deposits, Post Office Schemes, Real Estate, and the Share Market. However, these are not suitable for short-term gains and carry varying degrees of risk

Gold Investment

Gold, unlike other investments, can offer quicker returns. While bank deposits are safe, returns are lower. Gold investments appreciate faster, offering higher profits

Anand Srinivasan's Prediction

Anand Srinivasan Economist Anand Srinivasan predicts fluctuating gold prices until March, with a potential overall decrease of around ₹2,500. He assures current investors not to worry, forecasting a future rise to ₹10,000 per gram

