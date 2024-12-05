Gold price to DROP? Economists predict rates to FALL in next few months

While gold prices in the country continue to rise, economist Anand Srinivasan predicts a potential decrease in the near future

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 9:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

Gold Jewellery

With daily fluctuations in gold prices, news about these changes is almost as important as election results. A large audience follows gold price trends daily. This reflects the significant public interest in gold

article_image2

Investment Options

Investment Platforms in India

Indians can invest in Fixed Deposits, Post Office Schemes, Real Estate, and the Share Market. However, these are not suitable for short-term gains and carry varying degrees of risk

article_image3

Gold Investment

Gold, unlike other investments, can offer quicker returns. While bank deposits are safe, returns are lower. Gold investments appreciate faster, offering higher profits

article_image4

Anand Srinivasan's Prediction

Anand Srinivasan

Economist Anand Srinivasan predicts fluctuating gold prices until March, with a potential overall decrease of around ₹2,500. He assures current investors not to worry, forecasting a future rise to ₹10,000 per gram

