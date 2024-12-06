Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

With increasing investment in gold, its price continues to fluctuate. Experts predict further price increases, causing concern for the middle class. The future trajectory of gold prices remains uncertain

article_image1
Gold Rate in Tamil Nadu

Gold Investment

Gold is an ornament that attracts women. In that way, Indian women are more interested in gold than other countries. The interest in gold has never diminished. Women will be interested in buying and wearing gold in new designs.

Furthermore, gold plays a major role in wedding events in India, from the bride to the guests, everyone will be wearing gold in different ways

article_image2

Gold Investment

Gold helps in urgent need

In that respect, Indian people are more interested in investing in gold. Moreover, since gold is an inexhaustible vessel that can be used for urgent needs, investment in gold has increased. If you have gold, you can immediately get money by selling or pledging jewelry for urgent needs like medicine, education, etc. If it is a house, car, land, etc., it is impossible to get money immediately. So gold is a friend who helps in danger at any time

article_image3

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold price to reach peak

In this situation, the price of gold is rising at rocket speed. Last October, a sawan touched a peak of 60 thousand. But in the next few days, the price of gold fell unexpectedly. It decreased by up to 4100 rupees per sawan

As a result, people gathered in jewelry stores to buy gold. They bought and accumulated jewelry by borrowing or pledging old jewelry. The reason for this is that the current low price of gold can suddenly reach a peak at any time. Accordingly, the price of gold has been rising and falling every day for the next one month

article_image4

1 Savaran Gold Rate

Fluctuating gold price

Economists have been saying that the price of gold will reach its peak again in the coming days. They have also said that a sawan will increase from 1 lakh to 2 lakh, and as a result, the middle class people will soon be in a position to see gold only in jewelry stores. In this situation, the price of gold increased again yesterday and gave a shock. Accordingly, it increased by 80 rupees per sawan

article_image5

Today's 1 Gram Gold Rate

What is today's gold price?

Yesterday, one gram was sold for 7 thousand 140 rupees and Savaran for 57 thousand 120 rupees. Following this, the price of gold has decreased today. It is selling at 7115 rupees, down 25 rupees per gram. Accordingly, a sawan is selling for 56,920 rupees, down by 200 rupees

