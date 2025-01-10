Girls in West Bengal can earn Rs 55 lakh with just Rs 250 investment under THIS scheme

The state government has introduced a special project to further advance women's education and financial independence. Invest just Rs 250 and you can get Rs 55 lakh! Find out how to apply.

Mamata Banerjee's government has launched a special project to further improve the financial security of girls. Through this project, women will be able to save a huge amount of money in the future with a small investment.

This project has been started with the aim of making women more financially self-reliant and educating them in higher education.

The main objectives of this project are- Securing the future of girls, Providing financial assistance for higher education, Increasing women's financial savings.

How will this project work? Account- A savings account has to be opened for girls under this project launched by the state government.

Account opening deadline- Girls aged 5 to 10 years will be eligible for this project. No one else will get the benefit of this project.

Investment amount- Here a minimum of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested annually.



Term- The term of this project will be 21 years.

Profit at maturity- If Rs 1.2 lakh is invested annually, then a profit of up to Rs 55.61 lakh can be obtained after 21 years.

How will you benefit? Interest will be paid on savings every year under this scheme. If Rs 17.93 lakh is invested in 5 years, then Rs 37.68 lakh will be received as interest. It is possible to get huge profits in the future by saving only 10 thousand rupees per month through this project.

Who can apply for this project? To apply for this project, the applicant girls must be between 5 and 10 years of age. Besides, a savings account has to be opened in the name of the guardian or the girl. Then you can apply for this project.

This project is a major part of the state government's “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative launched in 2015. It is possible to get long-term financial benefits through minimum investment through this project.

