From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

The 8th Pay Commission, which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees, is expected to be implemented next year. The Union Cabinet reportedly approved the commission earlier this month.

8th Pay Commission: New Salary Details for Govt Employees

The commission, set to revise salaries and pensions, may be implemented next year. Current salaries are based on the 7th Pay Commission (2016).

Government Employee Salary Details

The fitment factor is a calculation used to determine government salaries and pensions. It considers inflation, employee needs, and government financial capacity. Reports suggest the 8th Pay Commission may introduce a 2.86 fitment factor.

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor

Reports suggest a 2.86 fitment factor, potentially raising Level 1 basic salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480, impacting all levels.

Government Employee Salary Revisions

Level 4 (Grade D Stenographers, Junior Clerks): Basic salary may increase from Rs 25,500 to Rs 72,930. Level 5 (Senior Clerks): From Rs 29,200 to Rs 83,512. Level 6 (Inspectors): To Rs 1,01,244.

8th Pay Commission Details and Levels

Level 8 (Section Officers): Basic salary could increase from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,36,136. Level 9 (Assistant Superintendents): From Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,51,866. Level 10 (Group A Officers): To Rs 1,60,446.

