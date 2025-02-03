From junior clerk to peon: 8th Pay Commission announces revised salaries for govt employees

The 8th Pay Commission, which will revise the salaries and pensions of central government employees, is expected to be implemented next year. The Union Cabinet reportedly approved the commission earlier this month.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

8th Pay Commission: New Salary Details for Govt Employees

The commission, set to revise salaries and pensions, may be implemented next year. Current salaries are based on the 7th Pay Commission (2016).

budget 2025
article_image2

Government Employee Salary Details

The fitment factor is a calculation used to determine government salaries and pensions. It considers inflation, employee needs, and government financial capacity. Reports suggest the 8th Pay Commission may introduce a 2.86 fitment factor.

article_image3

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor

Reports suggest a 2.86 fitment factor, potentially raising Level 1 basic salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480, impacting all levels.

article_image4

Government Employee Salary Revisions

Level 4 (Grade D Stenographers, Junior Clerks): Basic salary may increase from Rs 25,500 to Rs 72,930. Level 5 (Senior Clerks): From Rs 29,200 to Rs 83,512. Level 6 (Inspectors): To Rs 1,01,244.

article_image5

8th Pay Commission Details and Levels

Level 8 (Section Officers): Basic salary could increase from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,36,136. Level 9 (Assistant Superintendents): From Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,51,866. Level 10 (Group A Officers): To Rs 1,60,446.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers? shk

Budget 2025: Post income tax slab changes, which tax regime is better for salaried middle class taxpayers?

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Recent Stories

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement NTI

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Apple cancels Mac connected AR smart glasses check details gcw

Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League RBA

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon