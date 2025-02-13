From February 15, UPI chargeback process gets automated: What you need to know

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement new rules related to UPI transactions from February 15th. These changes primarily concern the chargeback process. NPCI has introduced an automated chargeback approval and rejection system.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

NPCI has released new guidelines for UPI transactions. These are designed for automated chargeback approval/rejection based on TCC and Returns.

budget 2025
article_image2

What is a Chargeback? Chargeback is a key process in UPI transactions. It's how you get your money back if there's a problem. The sending bank does this, but the receiving bank doesn't get to check first. Currently, the sending bank can initiate a chargeback via URCS.

article_image3

Where's the problem? Since a chargeback can be initiated the same day, the receiving bank has to check immediately. But they might 'Return' it without properly checking. It gets recorded as a chargeback approval even if the transfer is uncertain.

article_image4

How is this being solved? NPCI has introduced automated chargeback approval/rejection. This happens automatically in the next settlement cycle after the receiving bank uploads their Return (TCC/RET). This applies only to bulk uploads. These changes are effective from February 15, 2025.

article_image5

Impact on users: This change improves inter-bank transaction processing. The direct impact on users is minimal, but it increases transaction clarity and speed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sensex Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions AJR

Sensex, Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions

India US mega trade deal on the horizon if Trump returns, says former US Trade official AJR

India-US mega trade deal on the horizon if Trump returns, says former US Trade official

Tech sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape AJR

Tech, sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion AJR

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details AJR

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details

Recent Stories

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africas run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africa's run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025

Mary Kom at Khel Mahakumbh: Praises CM Yogi's efforts and encourages UP youth to win medals

Mary Kom at Khel Mahakumbh: Praises CM Yogi's efforts and encourages UP youth to win medals

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days anr

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days

Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a Once-in-a-lifetime experience

Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’

Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57- Which fighter jet reigns supreme? NTI

Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57– Which fighter jet reigns supreme?

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon