Free electricity from New Year? Check details of Modi government's BIG announcement

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana will be launched. Those who come under this scheme will get 300 units of free electricity every month.

Various subsidies are being given here for installing 1 kilowatt, 2 kilowatt and 3 kilowatt solar panels. Earlier 40 percent grant was given for installing 3 kilowatt solar panels, which has now been increased to 60 percent.

So without delay, take Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. You can apply here online. You have to go to the website https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Discussing the subsidy under the scheme, it is seen that it costs Rs 60,000 for a 1 kilowatt solar panel. The government will give a grant of up to Rs 30,000.

It costs Rs 1,20,000 for a 2 kilowatt solar panel. The government will give a grant of up to Rs 60,000.

It costs Rs 1,80,000 for a 3 kilowatt solar panel. The government will give a grant of up to Rs 78,000. You will get the benefit of free electricity for 20 years.

You can take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. This scheme of the central government will get rid of the uncertainty of electricity.

After installing rooftop solar panels, the cost of electricity is reduced by 30 to 50 percent. The government gives 20 to 50 percent subsidy for installing solar panels.

