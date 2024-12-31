Free electricity from New Year? Check details of Modi government's BIG announcement

Get 300 units of free electricity monthly under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. Receive up to 60% subsidy for installing 1, 2, and 3 kilowatt solar panels. Apply online at pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

First Published Dec 31, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

The Mamata government has introduced many projects keeping in mind the convenience and benefit of the residents of the state. Throughout the month, some people are given pocket money and some are given allowances. They are also giving money to build houses.

This time not the state. Rather, Modi thought of the countrymen. Announced the launch of a new project to challenge Mamata.

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana will be launched. Those who come under this scheme will get 300 units of free electricity every month.

Various subsidies are being given here for installing 1 kilowatt, 2 kilowatt and 3 kilowatt solar panels. Earlier 40 percent grant was given for installing 3 kilowatt solar panels, which has now been increased to 60 percent.

So without delay, take Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. You can apply here online. You have to go to the website https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Discussing the subsidy under the scheme, it is seen that it costs Rs 60,000 for a 1 kilowatt solar panel. The government will give a grant of up to Rs 30,000.

It costs Rs 1,20,000 for a 2 kilowatt solar panel. The government will give a grant of up to Rs 60,000.

It costs Rs 1,80,000 for a 3 kilowatt solar panel. The government will give a grant of up to Rs 78,000. You will get the benefit of free electricity for 20 years.

You can take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. This scheme of the central government will get rid of the uncertainty of electricity.

After installing rooftop solar panels, the cost of electricity is reduced by 30 to 50 percent. The government gives 20 to 50 percent subsidy for installing solar panels.

