Forget Debit Cards! Set UPI PIN easily with Aadhaar OTP; here's how

UPI services are rapidly expanding in the country. Almost everyone with a smartphone is now using UPI payments. Many people are using UPI payments because of the ability to send money in seconds.

Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Once, to send money from one account to another, you had to go to the bank. Now it's easy! You need a debit card to set up a new UPI or change the old PIN. But what if you don't have one?

Aadhaar card is a must! It should be linked to your bank and phone number for UPI PIN changes. How to change UPI PIN without a debit card? Open UPI app, enter details, and select Aadhaar OTP.


Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty open higher as US market rally lifts sentiment

Like China and Europe, India's renewable energy sector may face regulatory scrutiny: Report

What is GST? Why was it introduced? Complete guide to goods and services tax

India, New Zealand in talks for comprehensive Free Trade Agreement: Piyush Goyal

Industry body ISMA eases concerns, says sugar availability in India is adequate

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates 'Buy' Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says 'AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:' Retail's Feeling Bullish

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams' Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

