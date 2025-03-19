Forget Debit Cards! Set UPI PIN easily with Aadhaar OTP; here's how

Read Full Gallery

UPI services are rapidly expanding in the country. Almost everyone with a smartphone is now using UPI payments. Many people are using UPI payments because of the ability to send money in seconds.

Once, to send money from one account to another, you had to go to the bank. Now it's easy! You need a debit card to set up a new UPI or change the old PIN. But what if you don't have one?

Aadhaar card is a must! It should be linked to your bank and phone number for UPI PIN changes. How to change UPI PIN without a debit card? Open UPI app, enter details, and select Aadhaar OTP.

Latest Videos