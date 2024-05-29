Forbes 30 under 30 Asia: Check out 7 Indian manufacturing and energy startup founders

This year's list features 300 influential individuals under 30 shaping the future in ten key sectors, including art and entertainment, healthcare and social impact. These entrepreneurs are breaking boundaries and making significant strides across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The ninth edition of Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 Asia list was just published. This year's list includes 300 significant people under 30 who are influencing 10 major industries, such as social impact, healthcare, and the arts and entertainment. Across Asia-Pacific (APAC), these entrepreneurs are pushing boundaries and accomplishing noteworthy achievements. In the Industry, Manufacturing & Energy category, India is particularly well-represented this year, with notable entrepreneurs leaving their imprint.



1. Rahil Gupta, Hop Electric Mobility In 2020, Hop Electric Mobility's CTO and co-founder Rahil Gupta launched the electric motorcycle firm in India. The three variants that the firm provides range in price from $800 to $1,600. At 95 km/h, the Oxo bike can travel 150 kilometres on a single battery. $6 million has been raised by Hop Electric, with $2.6 million coming in 2022.

2. Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora, Statiq The Gurgaon-based Statiq, founded by Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora, provides an app-accessible countrywide network of EV charging stations. By March 2024, Statiq hopes to have raised $27.5 million and earn 830 million rupees in income. By2025, the business intends to have doubled to 16,000 chargers. 3. Ankit Jaipuria, ZYODIndia ZYOD, which Ankit Jaipuria founded in 2023, provides services to Indian small- and medium-sized fashion firms. It provides services for AI-driven design, production, and logistics. ZYOD secured $3.5 million from initial investors in 2023, with Lightspeed Venture Partners leading the effort.

4. Chirag Jain and Rama Krishna Mendu, EndureAir Systems In 2018, Chirag Jain and Rama Krishna Mendu established EndureAir Systems. The Noida-based business created drones for logistics, mapping, and monitoring. One kind, a mini-helicopter that runs on batteries and can carry 15 kg, can fly 15 miles. The co-founders of Addverb Technologies and the Dani family office are among the investors who have contributed $4 million to EndureAir. 5. Pranav Manpuria, Flux Auto Pranav Manpuria co-founded Flux Auto in 2017. The Bangalore-based business creates forklift and warehouse robot self-driving software that is simple to incorporate into the current infrastructure. Investors such as Soma Capital, Y Combinator, and Asymmetry Ventures have contributed close to $6 million to Flux Auto.

6. Dinesh Venkatasami, Karthikeyan Adhikesavan,Keerthivasan Ravi and Phunith Kumar V, Raptee Energy Raptee Energy is a 2019 startup that produces electric motorbikes. It was founded by Dinesh Venkatasami, Karthikeyan Adhikesavan, Keerthivasan Ravi, and Phunith Kumar V. Their model has a peak speed of 135 km/h and covers 150 kilometres on a single charge. With the addition of more than $4 million in pre-A fundraising in 2023, Raptee has raised $5 million.

7. Arun Sreyas and Gautham Maheswaran, Race Energy In 2018, Arun Sreyas and Gautham Maheswaran, friends from university, cofounded RACE Energy. With an average of 1,100 swaps every day, the Hyderabad-based business creates swappable battery packs for autorickshaws in India. GrowX Ventures has invested $4 million in Race Energy.