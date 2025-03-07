EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon offer EPF subscribers the facility to withdraw PF amount through UPI. In the next 2 to 3 months, you can withdraw money through apps like Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 9:31 AM IST

PF UPI Withdrawal Rules: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is getting ready to offer a new facility to its customers soon. EPF subscribers will soon be able to withdraw their money through UPI.

budget 2025
article_image2

Online Money Transfer

EPFO can now transfer PF amount directly from home to your bank account through apps like Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. This facility will benefit crores of EPFO customers.


article_image3

Provident Fund

According to reports, this facility for EPFO's UPI integration may be launched in the next 2 to 3 months. With this facility of EPFO, it will take less time to withdraw PF amount from anywhere, and it will also be easier.

article_image4

How to Withdraw PF Money?

The facility to withdraw PF amount through UPI has not been launched yet. But we will tell you how to withdraw money through it. First, download an app like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay on your mobile and link your bank. Open this app and find the option ‘EPFO Withdrawal’, this option will appear when this facility starts.

Now, enter your UAN number, in which you can withdraw the entire PF or some amount. Some money is according to EPFO rules for medical emergencies, home loan repayment or education expenses.

After this, enter the amount you want to withdraw and continue the process. An OTP will come to your registered phone number, enter it and confirm the transaction. After this, your PF money will come to your bank account or digital wallet.

article_image5

Employees' Provident Fund

To withdraw PF money, the PF account KYC must be completed. KYC includes your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account information. You can get online whether your KYC is done or not. For this, you have to log in to your PF account and for more information, you have to visit the official website of EPFO epfindia.gov.in.

