Earn Rs 2 Lakh Monthly at home: Here are some home-based business ideas

Tired of the 9-to-5 grind? Explore lucrative home-based businesses with the potential to earn ₹1-₹2 lakh per month.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Home-Based Business

Tired of the daily grind? Dream of running a business from home? Start a snack-making business. With snacks being a staple in every home, your product will enjoy year-round demand.

article_image2

Snack Business Idea

Tea and snacks are inseparable in India. Savory snacks are especially popular. You'll need a small space, 300-500 sq ft. Registering with FSSAI is crucial.

article_image3

Earn ₹2 Lakh Monthly

The FSSAI certificate ensures quality and builds customer trust. Decide on the type of snack and acquire necessary ingredients. Invest in modern food processing equipment.

article_image4

Low-Investment Business

This significantly reduces effort and time. With the right setup, you'll be ready to start production efficiently. Advertising is key. Start locally, use flyers and social media.

article_image5

Profitable Snack Business

As demand grows, expand distribution to local stores and cater to events. With growing popularity, earn ₹1-₹2 lakh monthly. A 20-30% profit margin ensures steady income.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chandrababu Naidu Joins Forces With Modi to Propel Andhra Pradesh Towards Development

Modi’s Vision and Naidu’s Strategy: A ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Bonanza to Propel Andhra Pradesh

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development vkp

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development

Indian economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2024-25: Government estimates snt

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore snt

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent snt

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more RBA

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency' ATG

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details RBA

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon