Earn Rs 2 Lakh Monthly at home: Here are some home-based business ideas

Tired of the 9-to-5 grind? Explore lucrative home-based businesses with the potential to earn ₹1-₹2 lakh per month.

Tired of the daily grind? Dream of running a business from home? Start a snack-making business. With snacks being a staple in every home, your product will enjoy year-round demand.

Tea and snacks are inseparable in India. Savory snacks are especially popular. You'll need a small space, 300-500 sq ft. Registering with FSSAI is crucial.

The FSSAI certificate ensures quality and builds customer trust. Decide on the type of snack and acquire necessary ingredients. Invest in modern food processing equipment.

This significantly reduces effort and time. With the right setup, you'll be ready to start production efficiently. Advertising is key. Start locally, use flyers and social media.

As demand grows, expand distribution to local stores and cater to events. With growing popularity, earn ₹1-₹2 lakh monthly. A 20-30% profit margin ensures steady income.

