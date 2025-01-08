Earn Rs 2 Lakh Monthly at home: Here are some home-based business ideas
Tired of the 9-to-5 grind? Explore lucrative home-based businesses with the potential to earn ₹1-₹2 lakh per month.
Home-Based Business
Tired of the daily grind? Dream of running a business from home? Start a snack-making business. With snacks being a staple in every home, your product will enjoy year-round demand.
Snack Business Idea
Tea and snacks are inseparable in India. Savory snacks are especially popular. You'll need a small space, 300-500 sq ft. Registering with FSSAI is crucial.
Earn ₹2 Lakh Monthly
The FSSAI certificate ensures quality and builds customer trust. Decide on the type of snack and acquire necessary ingredients. Invest in modern food processing equipment.
Low-Investment Business
This significantly reduces effort and time. With the right setup, you'll be ready to start production efficiently. Advertising is key. Start locally, use flyers and social media.
Profitable Snack Business
As demand grows, expand distribution to local stores and cater to events. With growing popularity, earn ₹1-₹2 lakh monthly. A 20-30% profit margin ensures steady income.