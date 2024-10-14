Doorstep ration delivery scheme: Know key benefits, implementation and impact

Good news for people waiting in long queues at ration shops. An announcement has been made regarding the delivery of food items directly to homes.

Ration Shop Subsidized Food Items

Subsidized food items are provided to the poor and needy across the country. Items like rice, pulses, sugar, palm oil, and wheat are distributed. The items vary from state to state. The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme facilitates access to food items for those who migrate between states due to family circumstances or work. This scheme is currently implemented in several states.

Ration Shops and Food Distribution

This scheme allows beneficiaries to receive food items in any state. Its popularity has led to demands for nationwide implementation. Tamil Nadu has over 2.24 crore electronic ration cards, and food items are distributed through ration shops. Part-time and mobile ration shops serve remote and sparsely populated areas.

Doorstep Ration Delivery Initiative

Public demand for doorstep ration delivery has led to the 'Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojana' in Delhi. This initiative will soon benefit 7.2 million ration card holders in Delhi.

Curbing Black Market Sales of Rations

Madhya Pradesh's 'Ration Aapke Dwar' scheme delivers rations to tribal areas. This initiative aims to prevent black market sales and financial fraud. It eliminates the need for long-distance travel to ration shops.

Demand for Doorstep Ration Delivery

Initially launched in tribal areas, the doorstep ration delivery scheme is expected to expand statewide. Similar demands are rising in Tamil Nadu.

