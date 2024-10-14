Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doorstep ration delivery scheme: Know key benefits, implementation and impact

    Good news for people waiting in long queues at ration shops. An announcement has been made regarding the delivery of food items directly to homes.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Ration Shop Subsidized Food Items

    Subsidized food items are provided to the poor and needy across the country. Items like rice, pulses, sugar, palm oil, and wheat are distributed. The items vary from state to state. The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme facilitates access to food items for those who migrate between states due to family circumstances or work. This scheme is currently implemented in several states.

    article_image2

    Ration Shops and Food Distribution

    This scheme allows beneficiaries to receive food items in any state. Its popularity has led to demands for nationwide implementation. Tamil Nadu has over 2.24 crore electronic ration cards, and food items are distributed through ration shops. Part-time and mobile ration shops serve remote and sparsely populated areas.

    article_image3

    Doorstep Ration Delivery Initiative

    Public demand for doorstep ration delivery has led to the 'Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojana' in Delhi. This initiative will soon benefit 7.2 million ration card holders in Delhi.

    article_image4

    Curbing Black Market Sales of Rations

    Madhya Pradesh's 'Ration Aapke Dwar' scheme delivers rations to tribal areas. This initiative aims to prevent black market sales and financial fraud. It eliminates the need for long-distance travel to ration shops.

    article_image5

    Demand for Doorstep Ration Delivery

    Initially launched in tribal areas, the doorstep ration delivery scheme is expected to expand statewide. Similar demands are rising in Tamil Nadu.

