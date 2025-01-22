Dearness Allowance update: Will the West Bengal government announce DA Hike soon?

West Bengal government employees haven't received their Dearness Allowance (DA) since April, with no confirmed date for payment. This has led to strong criticism from government employees regarding the DA issue.

Explosive comments on Dearness Allowance

Central Government's DA

Last Diwali, the Central Government increased the DA by 3%. PM Modi's cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, generating discussion among Central Government employees.

Difference in Central and State DA

The current DA difference between Central and State Governments is 39%, intensifying the demands of state employees.

Government Employee's Statement on DA

A state government employee made strong comments on the DA issue. Nirjhar Kundu stated, 'DA-shri will soon be introduced for loyal employees'.

DA Protest

Protests are planned for January 27th, including marches and rallies, addressing DA, recruitment, and other demands.

Joint Forum's Demand

The Joint Forum of state government employees highlighted the failure of the West Bengal government to provide DA as per the All-India Consumer Price Index.

Large-Scale Protest

The Joint Forum declared continued protests until their demands, including DA at Central rates, are met. A major protest is scheduled for January 27th.

Legal Battle for DA

State government employees have initiated legal action regarding DA, with a Supreme Court case ongoing and the next hearing in March.

Growing Resentment

Resentment is brewing among state government employees over DA, fueled by Central Government DA and Pay Commission announcements. They await the Supreme Court's decision.

