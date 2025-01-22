Dearness Allowance update: Will the West Bengal government announce DA Hike soon?

West Bengal government employees haven't received their Dearness Allowance (DA) since April, with no confirmed date for payment. This has led to strong criticism from government employees regarding the DA issue.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

Explosive comments on Dearness Allowance

West Bengal government employees haven't received DA since April, with no confirmed payment date. This has led to strong criticism from employees.

article_image2

Central Government's DA

Last Diwali, the Central Government increased the DA by 3%. PM Modi's cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, generating discussion among Central Government employees.

article_image3

Difference in Central and State DA

The current DA difference between Central and State Governments is 39%, intensifying the demands of state employees.

article_image4

Government Employee's Statement on DA

A state government employee made strong comments on the DA issue. Nirjhar Kundu stated, 'DA-shri will soon be introduced for loyal employees'.

article_image5

DA Protest

Protests are planned for January 27th, including marches and rallies, addressing DA, recruitment, and other demands.

article_image6

Joint Forum's Demand

The Joint Forum of state government employees highlighted the failure of the West Bengal government to provide DA as per the All-India Consumer Price Index.

article_image7

Large-Scale Protest

The Joint Forum declared continued protests until their demands, including DA at Central rates, are met. A major protest is scheduled for January 27th.

article_image8

Legal Battle for DA

State government employees have initiated legal action regarding DA, with a Supreme Court case ongoing and the next hearing in March.

article_image9

Growing Resentment

Resentment is brewing among state government employees over DA, fueled by Central Government DA and Pay Commission announcements. They await the Supreme Court's decision.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru vkp

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 50 vkp

BREAKING: Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 45

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH) snt

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH)

8th Pay Commission: From basic pay to DA, a look at step-by-step salary breakdown AJR

8th Pay Commission: From basic pay to DA, a look at step-by-step salary breakdown

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon