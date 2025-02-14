DA, Pay Commission payouts soon? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assures state employees

The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, announced a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for state government employees in the budget. Following this, Mamata Banerjee made a significant announcement.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Mamata's big announcement on DA

budget 2025
Government employees' discontent

Despite the 4% DA hike, government employees remain dissatisfied. Mamata attempts to address their concerns.

Mamata's announcement

Despite a small DA increase, the Chief Minister assured employees, stating, 'This DA includes Pay Commission arrears. You will receive more in the future. We will clear everything.'

Gap with central DA to reduce

Mamata Banerjee clarified that the gap between state and central government DA will gradually decrease.

Mamata's message

Regarding the DA gap, Mamata Banerjee said, 'It won't happen overnight. We will clear everything. It will be done in phases, as funds become available.'

Current DA rate

State government employees currently receive 14% DA. The new 4% increase will be effective from April, bringing the total to 18%.

Central government DA

Central government employees currently receive 53% DA under the 7th Pay Commission, creating a significant gap.

Eighth Pay Commission

The central government has recommended and formed the 8th Pay Commission. State government employees are still under the 6th Pay Commission, resulting in a significant salary difference. State government employees are protesting and pursuing legal action for their DA demands.

