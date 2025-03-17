DA Hike update: Extra money to be added to salaries from April! Mamata Banerjee govt's big move

DA Update: This extra money will be added to the salary from April! Mamata gave great news for government employees.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

The West Bengal State Government will now clear the 18-month pending DA. Mamata Banerjee has taken this decision.

article_image2

There has been a long-standing dispute between the state government employees and the government regarding DA. The state government employees have run to the Supreme Court to get the outstanding money. Now that problem may be solved completely.


article_image3

The state government is going to take a big decision. Now the state government is going to gradually pay the outstanding DA (DA) of 18 months. The Supreme Court's verdict may go in favor of the state government employees.

article_image4

If everything goes well, the West Bengal government will gradually pay this outstanding money from April. Already there is a huge difference between the Center and the State DA.

article_image5

All in all, the Center is giving almost 53 percent DA, while the amount of DA of the state government is 18 percent, due to which the state government employees of West Bengal are quite angry.

article_image6

Now that problem may be solved completely. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may also clear the 18-month arrears.

article_image7

The hearing of this case is on March 25. They are hoping that the Supreme Court may rule in favor of the government employees in this case.

article_image8

Mamata Banerjee does not want to keep any resentment in the minds of the government employees. So this time she can give good news. It is known that this outstanding money will be paid in phases.

