DA hike DELAYED for West Bengal employees despite 8th Pay Commission news—Here's the answer

Central government employees rejoice over salary increases while state employees express disappointment. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces questions about the lack of DA increase for West Bengal government employees. Answers to this pressing issue are finally emerging.

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission by the Union Cabinet is great news for central government employees.

Approximately 4.9 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners will benefit from this new commission.

However, this good news seems like a distant dream for West Bengal government employees. Currently, state government employees receive only 14% DA, while central employees' DA has increased to 53%.

State politics is once again heated over this DA disparity. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has strongly attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue.

According to him, the debt-ridden West Bengal government has lost the ability to pay DA at the central rate.

The state government is under the 6th Pay Commission, while central employees are about to receive the benefits of the 8th, after the 7th.

State government employees claim that they are entitled to another 39% DA. However, the Mamata government's position is against paying DA at the central rate.

The state government announced a DA increase on Christmas 2023. However, no such decision came on Christmas 2024. As a result, the DA gap between central and state government employees is increasing day by day.

State-Center Difference: Central employees receive 53% DA, state employees only 14%. The 7th Pay Commission is implemented at the center, while the state is still under the 6th Commission. There is currently no possibility of a new DA increase announcement in the state.

