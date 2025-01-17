DA hike DELAYED for West Bengal employees despite 8th Pay Commission news—Here's the answer

Central government employees rejoice over salary increases while state employees express disappointment. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces questions about the lack of DA increase for West Bengal government employees. Answers to this pressing issue are finally emerging.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission by the Union Cabinet is great news for central government employees.

article_image2

Approximately 4.9 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners will benefit from this new commission.

article_image3

However, this good news seems like a distant dream for West Bengal government employees. Currently, state government employees receive only 14% DA, while central employees' DA has increased to 53%.

article_image4

State politics is once again heated over this DA disparity. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has strongly attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue.

article_image5

According to him, the debt-ridden West Bengal government has lost the ability to pay DA at the central rate.

article_image6

The state government is under the 6th Pay Commission, while central employees are about to receive the benefits of the 8th, after the 7th.

article_image7

State government employees claim that they are entitled to another 39% DA. However, the Mamata government's position is against paying DA at the central rate.

article_image8

The state government announced a DA increase on Christmas 2023. However, no such decision came on Christmas 2024. As a result, the DA gap between central and state government employees is increasing day by day.

article_image9

State-Center Difference: Central employees receive 53% DA, state employees only 14%. The 7th Pay Commission is implemented at the center, while the state is still under the 6th Commission. There is currently no possibility of a new DA increase announcement in the state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Everything You Need to Know About Debit Cards: Benefits, Fees, and Usage Tips FAQs AJR

What Are Debit Cards: Know How They Work, Their Benefits, and How to Get One

Comprehensive Guide to Insurance: Protect Your Assets, Secure Your Future

Complete Ultimate Guide to Insurance: Expert Insights for Building Financial Resilience and Security

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion vkp

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

India's economy to see 6 point 7 percent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank anr

India's economy to see 6.7 per cent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank

Recent Stories

Deva trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Deva' trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor in fierce cop-avatar sets fire; movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Football Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell hrd

Was Kylian Mbappe jealous of Lionel Messi at PSG? Neymar drops MASSIVE bombshell

Rs 2500 monthly aid, Rs 21000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls anr

Rs 2,500 monthly aid, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women: BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE ATG

Jubin Nautiyal buys luxury apartment at Mumbai's Madh Island; Check whooping price HERE

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Wife of accused Waris Ali went for carpentry work to actor's house dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops say man quizzed not a suspect, wife adds he went for carpentry work (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'How Much Will You Eat?': People Throw Cash at Govt Officer in Gujarat | VIRAL

'How Much Will You Eat?': People Throw Cash at Govt Officer in Gujarat | VIRAL

Video Icon
VIRAL | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet After Minor Dispute in Moradabad, UP

VIRAL | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet After Minor Dispute in Moradabad, UP

Video Icon
BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

BB18 | Bigg Boss Celebrates Karan Veer Mehra's Journey as Finale Approaches

Video Icon
Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH

Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH

Video Icon
Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana's Portrayal of Indira Gandhi 'Cinematic Masterpiece' or 'Flop'?

Video Icon