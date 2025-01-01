Can daughters receive their parents' pension? Here's what you need to know

After the death of a government employee, family members can receive a family pension. Daughters are eligible for this pension under specific conditions. Learn about the amount and eligibility rules for this pension.

According to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021, after the death of a government employee, their family is given a certain amount of pension, called House Pension.

For this family pension, the employee names their family members, ensuring financial support for their family even after their death.

Home Service Principles is a 54 Amplifier Benefit Plan. Under this project, financial relief is given to the wife or children of the deceased pensioner.

Married women, parents/guardians, disabled siblings, and children of the deceased employee are immediately eligible for the house pension. The deceased employee's daughter immediately receives a house pension.

According to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, unmarried, married, and widowed daughters are eligible for a family pension.

Daughters who are unable to work are excluded from the list of family members entitled to a house pension under this policy.

To receive a family pension, the daughter must be over 25 years old, have dependent children, be employed before reaching adulthood, and have a reference income.

A daughter has the right to a house pension if she is unmarried or mentally/physically disabled. If a parent is a government employee and their daughter is unmarried, divorced, or widowed, the daughter is eligible for a family pension in the employee's absence.

If an employee includes their daughter's name, the amount she receives is determined by when she officially leaves her job.

A daughter who is mentally or physically disabled can receive a family pension for life. An unmarried or divorced daughter receives a house pension. If a child is disabled, they have the first right to the pension.

What are the rules for unmarried daughters? Indian policy dictates the rules for unmarried daughters receiving house pensions.

The rules explain how and in which states unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters are eligible for a family pension.

All unmarried and widowed daughters are eligible for a family pension. A divorced daughter is entitled to a house pension once the divorce decree is passed.

An unmarried daughter is eligible for a house pension if she remains unmarried and does not start earning. The eldest unmarried daughter is entitled to a family pension if she is the oldest among all siblings and neither parent is alive.

If there are twin sisters, the amount is divided between them. If both parents are part of the pension scheme, the daughter is entitled to two pensions.

Regardless of the number of spouses, the family pension should not exceed ₹125,000 per month. If an unmarried daughter is a beneficiary of this scheme, she will not receive a work-dependent pension based on her income.

Family pension can be denied if the unmarried daughter is adopted. However, the pension is not stopped if the daughter is physically or mentally disabled.

If the deceased parents of an unmarried daughter have applied for or obtained a divorce, the unmarried daughter is still entitled to a family pension.

