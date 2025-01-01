Can daughters receive their parents' pension? Here's what you need to know

After the death of a government employee, family members can receive a family pension. Daughters are eligible for this pension under specific conditions. Learn about the amount and eligibility rules for this pension.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

According to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021, after the death of a government employee, their family is given a certain amount of pension, called House Pension.

article_image2

For this family pension, the employee names their family members, ensuring financial support for their family even after their death.

article_image3

Home Service Principles is a 54 Amplifier Benefit Plan. Under this project, financial relief is given to the wife or children of the deceased pensioner.

article_image4

Married women, parents/guardians, disabled siblings, and children of the deceased employee are immediately eligible for the house pension. The deceased employee's daughter immediately receives a house pension.

article_image5

According to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, unmarried, married, and widowed daughters are eligible for a family pension.

article_image6

Daughters who are unable to work are excluded from the list of family members entitled to a house pension under this policy.

article_image7

To receive a family pension, the daughter must be over 25 years old, have dependent children, be employed before reaching adulthood, and have a reference income.

article_image8

A daughter has the right to a house pension if she is unmarried or mentally/physically disabled. If a parent is a government employee and their daughter is unmarried, divorced, or widowed, the daughter is eligible for a family pension in the employee's absence.

article_image9

If an employee includes their daughter's name, the amount she receives is determined by when she officially leaves her job.

article_image10

A daughter who is mentally or physically disabled can receive a family pension for life. An unmarried or divorced daughter receives a house pension. If a child is disabled, they have the first right to the pension.

article_image11

What are the rules for unmarried daughters? Indian policy dictates the rules for unmarried daughters receiving house pensions.

article_image12

The rules explain how and in which states unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters are eligible for a family pension.

article_image13

All unmarried and widowed daughters are eligible for a family pension. A divorced daughter is entitled to a house pension once the divorce decree is passed.

article_image14

An unmarried daughter is eligible for a house pension if she remains unmarried and does not start earning. The eldest unmarried daughter is entitled to a family pension if she is the oldest among all siblings and neither parent is alive.

article_image15

If there are twin sisters, the amount is divided between them. If both parents are part of the pension scheme, the daughter is entitled to two pensions.

article_image16

Regardless of the number of spouses, the family pension should not exceed ₹125,000 per month. If an unmarried daughter is a beneficiary of this scheme, she will not receive a work-dependent pension based on her income.

article_image17

Family pension can be denied if the unmarried daughter is adopted. However, the pension is not stopped if the daughter is physically or mentally disabled.

article_image18

If the deceased parents of an unmarried daughter have applied for or obtained a divorce, the unmarried daughter is still entitled to a family pension.

