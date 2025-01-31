Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman tackle inflation with targeted economic reforms?

Just one more day until Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the first full budget of the third Modi government. This budget presents significant challenges for Sitharaman.


Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 1:04 PM IST

Budget Expectations

budget 2025


Fighting Inflation

In this budget, Nirmala Sitharaman will have to fight inflation. Calculations indicate many people are struggling with rising prices.



Declining Sales

Calculations indicate declining sales of consumer goods nationwide. Demand for tea, coffee, cake, biscuits, oil, soap, and shampoo has decreased.



Statistics

Losses have increased for multiple companies in the two quarters of the current fiscal year, from April to September. They don't have high expectations for October-December either.



Boosting Demand

Stakeholders claim that Nirmala Sitharaman will surely find a way to overcome this situation and increase demand for consumer goods.



Survey Report

A Kantar research study stated that Indians have reduced spending on short-term consumer goods. The report also expressed concerns about consumer goods sales in 2025.



Market Revival

Some industrialists believe that the market needs to be revived quickly, or sales will decline further, ultimately harming the country.



Rural Economy

Some industrialists believe the focus should be on reviving not just the urban market but also the rural market.



For Rural Economy

Experts believe that for the rural economy, emphasis should be placed on agriculture. This can positively impact the economy of an agricultural country like India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in Parliament on February 1.

budget 2025

