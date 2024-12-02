BSNL Affordable Plans Under Rs 200: Get unlimited calling, high speed data, and more

With private telecom companies increasing their tariffs, BSNL's customer base is growing. Here are the recharge plans available under ₹200.

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL Best Plans Under Rs 200: If you're a BSNL customer looking for a good plan under ₹200, we've got some selected plans for you. We'll tell you about several affordable BSNL plans priced under ₹200.

These plans are perfect for users who want extended validity, unlimited calling, and internet data at a low price. BSNL offers several benefits in all these plans.

BSNL’s Rs 97 plan

In BSNL's ₹97 plan, customers get 15 days of validity and 2GB of data daily, totaling 30GB. After the daily data limit, the speed reduces to 40Kbps. This plan also offers unlimited free calling on any network.