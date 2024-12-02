BSNL Affordable Plans Under Rs 200: Get unlimited calling, high speed data, and more

With private telecom companies increasing their tariffs, BSNL's customer base is growing. Here are the recharge plans available under ₹200.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:53 PM IST

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL Best Plans Under Rs 200: If you're a BSNL customer looking for a good plan under ₹200, we've got some selected plans for you. We'll tell you about several affordable BSNL plans priced under ₹200.

article_image2

BSNL Recharge Plans

These plans are perfect for users who want extended validity, unlimited calling, and internet data at a low price. BSNL offers several benefits in all these plans.

BSNL’s Rs 97 plan

In BSNL's ₹97 plan, customers get 15 days of validity and 2GB of data daily, totaling 30GB. After the daily data limit, the speed reduces to 40Kbps. This plan also offers unlimited free calling on any network.

article_image3

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL’s Rs 98 plan

This BSNL plan comes with 18 days validity and offers 36GB of data (2GB daily). This plan also includes unlimited calling.

article_image4

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL’s Rs 94 plan

This BSNL plan offers 3GB of data daily for 30 days, totaling 90GB. Users also get 200 minutes for local and national calls.

article_image5

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan

BSNL's ₹197 recharge plan offers unlimited calls (local and STD), 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily for 15 days. It also includes Zing music content. After the daily data limit, users can browse at 40 Kbps. After 15 days, users need to recharge separately for voice, data, and SMS.

article_image6

BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL’s Rs 87 plan

This recharge plan comes with 14 days validity and offers 1GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 14GB. It provides local and STD calling and access to Hardy Mobile Games.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Recent Stories

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Jumps After Double Upgrade: Retail Cheers

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Jumps After Double Upgrade: Retail Cheers

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation snt

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon