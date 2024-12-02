BSNL Affordable Plans Under Rs 200: Get unlimited calling, high speed data, and more
With private telecom companies increasing their tariffs, BSNL's customer base is growing. Here are the recharge plans available under ₹200.
BSNL Best Plans Under Rs 200: If you're a BSNL customer looking for a good plan under ₹200, we've got some selected plans for you. We'll tell you about several affordable BSNL plans priced under ₹200.
These plans are perfect for users who want extended validity, unlimited calling, and internet data at a low price. BSNL offers several benefits in all these plans.
BSNL’s Rs 97 plan
In BSNL's ₹97 plan, customers get 15 days of validity and 2GB of data daily, totaling 30GB. After the daily data limit, the speed reduces to 40Kbps. This plan also offers unlimited free calling on any network.
BSNL’s Rs 98 plan
This BSNL plan comes with 18 days validity and offers 36GB of data (2GB daily). This plan also includes unlimited calling.
BSNL’s Rs 94 plan
This BSNL plan offers 3GB of data daily for 30 days, totaling 90GB. Users also get 200 minutes for local and national calls.
BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan
BSNL's ₹197 recharge plan offers unlimited calls (local and STD), 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily for 15 days. It also includes Zing music content. After the daily data limit, users can browse at 40 Kbps. After 15 days, users need to recharge separately for voice, data, and SMS.
BSNL’s Rs 87 plan
This recharge plan comes with 14 days validity and offers 1GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 14GB. It provides local and STD calling and access to Hardy Mobile Games.