Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

Air India offers up to 20% off on domestic flights, and IndiGo offers one-way tickets starting at ₹1,199, valid for travel until March 2025. With Black Friday sales in full swing, many companies are offering attractive deals. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo are providing significant discounts on domestic and international flights.

The sale, which started on Friday, November 29, 2024, will continue until Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Air India's Black Friday sale offers up to 20% off on domestic flights and 12% on international routes. Bookings made during this period are valid for travel until June 30, 2025. The extended offer for flights between India and Australia or North America is available until October 30, 2025.

UPI and internet banking users can avail discounts of ₹400 and ₹1,200, respectively, on domestic and international bookings using promo codes. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can get benefits up to ₹3,000 on business class tickets and other discounts on domestic and international travel.

IndiGo's Black Friday sale offers one-way fares starting at ₹1,199 for domestic routes and ₹5,199 for international destinations. The sale covers travel dates from January 1 to March 31, 2025. IndiGo also offers discounts on ancillary services, including 15% off on FastForward (priority check-in and baggage delivery) and up to 50% off on prepaid excess baggage.

