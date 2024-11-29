Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

Black Friday Sale: Airlines like Air India and IndiGo are offering significant discounts on flight fares during the "Black Friday" sale in India.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 6:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

Black Friday Sale

Air India offers up to 20% off on domestic flights, and IndiGo offers one-way tickets starting at ₹1,199, valid for travel until March 2025.

With Black Friday sales in full swing, many companies are offering attractive deals. Airlines like Air India and IndiGo are providing significant discounts on domestic and international flights.

article_image2

Ticket Offer

The sale, which started on Friday, November 29, 2024, will continue until Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Air India's Black Friday sale offers up to 20% off on domestic flights and 12% on international routes. Bookings made during this period are valid for travel until June 30, 2025. The extended offer for flights between India and Australia or North America is available until October 30, 2025.

article_image3

Air India

UPI and internet banking users can avail discounts of ₹400 and ₹1,200, respectively, on domestic and international bookings using promo codes. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can get benefits up to ₹3,000 on business class tickets and other discounts on domestic and international travel.

article_image4

Indigo

IndiGo's Black Friday sale offers one-way fares starting at ₹1,199 for domestic routes and ₹5,199 for international destinations. The sale covers travel dates from January 1 to March 31, 2025. IndiGo also offers discounts on ancillary services, including 15% off on FastForward (priority check-in and baggage delivery) and up to 50% off on prepaid excess baggage.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes AJR

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Recent Stories

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies gcw

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos vkp

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact vkp

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Manju Warrier to Nayanthara: Top 7 highest-paid Malayalam actresses dmn

Manju Warrier to Nayanthara: Top 7 highest-paid Malayalam actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon